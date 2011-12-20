Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
TOKYO Japan's defense ministry said on Tuesday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd would participate in the production of Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet, which Japan has chosen as its next mainstay fighter.
The ministry also said that IHI Corp would also participate.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.