WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the Pentagon's biggest supplier, expects to feel the continued effect of U.S. budget cuts in 2014, with domestic military sales likely to drop by six percent after a four percent drop in 2013, Chief Financial Office Bruce Tanner told reporters on Tuesday.

Tanner said Lockheed expected additional orders for the F-35 fighter jet - the company's single biggest program - from Australia, South Korea, Israel and Singapore, but he did not expect those orders to close in 2014.

He said he expected a first quarter swing to pension income, that had helped buoy earnings, to continue for rest of year.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)