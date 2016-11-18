Alphabet quarterly profit misses estimates, shares fall
Google parent Alphabet Inc posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Thursday, sending its shares down more than 2.7 percent in extended trading.
WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) subsidiary Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co has been awarded a $1.2 billion contract to upgrade F-16 aircraft for South Korea, the Pentagon said on Friday.
Work will be performed at Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be complete by Nov. 15, 2025, the Pentagon said in a statement.
U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as investors paused following a two-day rally that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 mark, while the latest wave of earnings rolled in.
LOS ANGELES Starbucks Corp on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants in its U.S.-dominated Americas region amid a persistent restaurant slump.