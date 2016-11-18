A RAF Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet taxis along a runway after landing at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) subsidiary Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co has been awarded a $1.2 billion contract to upgrade F-16 aircraft for South Korea, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Work will be performed at Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be complete by Nov. 15, 2025, the Pentagon said in a statement.

