Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos: Recode
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) was awarded a $1.27 billion contract for the delivery of 13 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, the Pentagon said on Monday.
It said six F-35Bs would go to the Marine Corps, three F-35As to the Air Force and four F-35Cs to the Navy.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
TOKYO Apple Inc is considering teaming up with its supplier Foxconn to bid for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday - the latest twist in the sale of the world's second-biggest flash memory chipmaker.