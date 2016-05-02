Marillyn Hewson, Chairman, President and CEO of Lockheed Martin, participates in a panel discussion at the 2015 Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco, California November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) was awarded a $1.27 billion contract for the delivery of 13 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, the Pentagon said on Monday.

It said six F-35Bs would go to the Marine Corps, three F-35As to the Air Force and four F-35Cs to the Navy.

