WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) is in talks with the U.S. Air Force about cutting the cost of future missile warning satellites by up to 25 percent, and it could lower the tab on the next batch of Global Positioning System III (GPS-III) satellites by 40 percent.

Lockheed said on Monday that the Air Force could decide by June on a proposal to replace the current unique spacecraft planned for the fifth and sixth Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) satellites with an updated and cheaper version of the A2100 satellite "bus" used for the GPS satellites.

Making the swap would allow Lockheed to lower the cost of the 7th and 8th satellites in the SBIRS system by a further 20 percent to 25 percent, Rickus Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed's space division, told Reuters in an interview.

The company, working closely with the Air Force's Space and Missiles Systems Center, has already reduced the cost of the first six satellites in the system by nearly 40 percent to around $1.1 billion each. U.S. lawmakers and the Air Force are pressing for additional savings.

Lockheed has invested heavily over the past three years to modernize the A2100 platform, adding flexible solar arrays, reducing the number of component parts and making it easier to reconfigure the satellite for different users.

The company has also proposed simplifying the pair of infrared sensors currently used on the satellites.

SMC Executive Director Dave Madden told reporters last week the Air Force was looking at the Lockheed proposal to use the A2100 bus for the fifth and sixth satellites, as well as a new wide-field sensor payload on the seventh and eighth satellites. He said an analysis of alternatives was still ongoing but was likely to point in that direction.

Ambrose said the savings realized on the fifth and sixth satellites would be used for integrating the new spacecraft with its payloads, but the government could save up to 25 percent on the seventh and eighth satellites, if it decides to buy them.

He said Lockheed was focused on delivering the first GPS III satellite after significant delays. He said the company was due to integrate the payload with the satellite in early April and should complete environmental testing later this summer.

Ambrose said Lockheed could lower the cost of the satellites by 40 percent in time for an expected competition in 2018.

