Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the world's biggest defense contractor, said quarterly profit rose along with sales, and it raised its full-year forecast.
Net income came to $700 million, or $2.10 a share, for the third quarter, compared with $560 million, or $1.54 a share, a year earlier.
Quarterly revenue rose nearly 7 percent to $12.1 billion, compared with $11.74 billion expected by analysts.
Lockheed, developer of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, F-16 fighter jet and C-130J military transport plane, is cutting jobs and holding down discretionary expenses as U.S. defense spending comes under pressure.
The company said it expected flat sales for 2012, assuming the U.S. defense budget is approved in a timely manner with funding at levels consistent with President Barack Obama's proposed budget.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.