Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp (L.N) reported a 75 percent drop in quarterly profit as it booked a loss related to the pending sale of the annuity and pension deposit business of CNA Financial Corp (CNA.N).
Loews, controlled by the billionaire Tisch family, said first-quarter net income attributable to the company fell to $59 million, or 15 cents per share, from $242 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarterly results included a loss from discontinued operations of $186 million, or 48 cents per share.
CNA, which is the largest subsidiary of Loews, said in February that it was selling its life and group insurance business for about $615 million as the returns from the business were low.
Loews' revenue rose about 2 percent to $3.74 billion, while net investment income fell nearly 4 percent to $577 million.
Separately, insurer CNA said net income fell to $13 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $250 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.
Loews also controls Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO.N), one of the world's top five offshore rig contractors. The company reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit last week as it cut costs and secured higher rates for its upgraded fleet.
Loews' shares closed at $44.14 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. The stock has risen about 2 percent since the company last reported its quarterly earnings in February.
CNA shares, which have gained about 3 percent since reporting its previous quarter results, closed at $42.71 on Friday.
