Buffett's Berkshire to exercise BofA warrants for shares
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would exercise its warrants to buy 700 million common shares of Bank of America Corp , making it the largest shareholder of the lender.
ZURICH Logitech (LOGN.S) has proposed raising its dividend by 10 percent to 0.62 Swiss francs per share, the computer peripherals and mobile speaker maker said on Thursday, after it reported its highest level of operating cash flow in seven years.
The Swiss-U.S. company will seek approval from shareholders at its annual general meeting on Sept. 12, with payment expected to be Sept. 27 if granted the go-ahead.
The world's largest maker of computer mice also proposed Wendy Becker, former chief executive officer of Jack Wills Ltd, and Neela Montgomery, a member of the executive board at the Otto Group, to be elected as new board members.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would exercise its warrants to buy 700 million common shares of Bank of America Corp , making it the largest shareholder of the lender.
LONDON An unprecedented gasoline buying spree by BP in June lifted trading volumes on Europe's benchmark Argus index to the highest on record, the price reporting agency said on Friday.
LONDON HSBC has won Chinese approval for its investment banking joint venture with a local state-backed fund, ending a twenty-month wait for a decision that will allow it to begin expanding its business in the world's second largest economy.