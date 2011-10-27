Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
ZURICH Logitech, the world's largest computer mouse maker, is sticking to its full-year outlook after bouncing back into the black with second-quarter net profit of $17 million.
Logitech, which also makes speakers, webcams and keyboards, has struggled with a weak economic environment in mature markets, posting a loss in the previous quarter and issuing a number of profit warnings over the year.
But it retained full-year guidance on Thursday after sales in the quarter edged up 1 percent to $589 million, just ahead of the $583 million mean estimate in a Reuters poll, as robust demand in Asia offset sluggish markets in the Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The company added it was looking to amend its $250 million share buyback program to enable the future repurchase of shares for cancellation.
At 0723 GMT, Logitech shares were 14.2 percent higher, going some way to reversing the near-57 percent lost so far this year.
"The recently revised guidance was confirmed and is clearly achievable in our view. Continued share repurchases and a $250 million amendment to the current program for future share cancellation will lend support to the share price," Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth said.
Logitech sees full-year sales of $2.4 billion and operating income of around $90 million.
The group expects a gross margin for its full year, which ends March 31, of 33 percent, and it is likely to be well above the full-year average in the third and fourth quarters.
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by David Cowell and David Hulmes)
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.