Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
ZURICH Shares in computer peripherals maker Logitech (LOGN.S) were indicated more than 12 percent higher on Wednesday after the company reported a jump in quarterly earnings and raised its outlook.
The company raised its guidance for the fiscal year to March 31 to 12-13 percent retail sales growth and non-GAAP operating income of $225-$230 million, from 8-10 percent and $195-$205 million previously, it said in a statement.
Logitech reported a 37 percent rise in non-GAAP earnings per share to $0.56 for its third quarter to Dec. 31, above a $0.44 forecast in a Reuters poll.
It also had a forecast-beating 13 percent rise in quarterly sales in constant currency to $666.71 million, the highest level in the company's 35-year history.
The maker of computer mice and keyboards underwent a difficult period a few years ago when consumers turned away from desktop computers to laptops and smartphones, but it found a patch in accessories for music, gaming and video.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, reported its strongest quarterly sales growth in seven years on Friday but its stellar performance was overshadowed by news of Amazon's $14 billion takeover of Whole Foods Market .
STOCKHOLM Sweden's H&M reported slower than expected sales in May, the latest in a string of soft sales numbers from the world's second biggest fashion retailer, and said it had faced tough conditions in many of its markets early in the month.