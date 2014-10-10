India's third-largest steelmaker, JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS), is nearing a deal to buy embattled West African iron ore miner London Mining Plc LOND.L, a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.

Trading in London Mining's shares, which have lost almost all of their value this week, was halted on Friday afternoon.

"JSW is very close to a deal. It is almost 100 percent done," the source said.

JSW could not be reached for comment.

London Mining, which owns the Marampa mine in Sierra Leone, has been battling high costs, a sharp drop in iron ore prices and the impact of the Ebola virus on the region.

The company warned last week that it did not have enough cash to operate its only mine and that it was in talks about a potential "strategic investment".

On Friday, London Mining said the only potential investors left in the strategic process were unlikely to let the company continue as a going concern. It did not name the potential investors.

The company also said talks had ended with another unnamed investor that might have resulted in the company's equity having little value.

London Mining's equity was essentially wiped out on Wednesday, when it warned that its shares had "little or no value" as its lenders would no longer provide short-term funding.

Before the trading halt on Friday, the stock had more than tripled on hopes of an imminent deal. It last traded at 4.69 pence at 1410 GMT(1010 EDT).

At Thursday's close, the company had a market capitalization of $3.5 million, a fraction of its peak in 2011, when the shares traded above 400 pence.

London Mining is one of several small miners that set up in West Africa during the last big commodities boom on the back of rising demand for iron ore. They hoped to turn the region into a new producing frontier to compete with Australia and Brazil.

But they have struggled as larger, lower-cost producers such as Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) churned out cheaper ore and prices languished below $80 per ton, from a peak of $195 per ton in 2011.

Sources familiar with the matter said earlier this week that JSW Steel was in talks with London Mining, highlighting the growing appetite of Indian firms to secure raw materials abroad.

JSW, controlled by Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal, has been on the lookout for raw materials and steelmaking capacity outside India, securing mining assets in Chile, Mozambique and the United States.

