LONDON Tight oil, a form of light crude oil held in shale deep below the earth's surface, could become an alternative source of energy just as some other conventional fuel sources are dwindling.

Extracted with the use of hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," using deep vertical and horizontal wells, tight oil is already transforming the energy industry in parts of the U.S. Midwest and is opening up oil provinces elsewhere, including China.

Production of tight oil is now much more expensive than extraction from conventional oilfields, but analysts say costs are likely to come down as the industry develops.

Below are some key facts and a list of challenges facing the development of tight oil:

WHAT IS TIGHT OIL?

Tight oil is a light hydrocarbon contained in petroleum-bearing shale formations that have relatively low porosity and permeability.

Tight oil is extracted at depths of 2 to 3 km on average, with the deepest wells taking up to six weeks to drill.

Fracking technology is relatively new but is most developed in the United States, where tight oil could add up to 1 million barrels per day to total oil production by 2016, according to a report by the International Energy Association (IEA).

Tight oil should not be confused with oil shale, which contains kerogen. Kerogen is a heavy mixture of organic chemical compounds, the soluble part of which is known as bitumen. Oil shale is a primitive form of oil that has not yet been converted into crude, because the sediment has experienced great heat or high pressure. It is typically found in shallow deposits and is mined, instead of drilled, with a consequent impact on the environment.

RESERVES

In the United States, the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Niobrara and Permian fields hold large resources of tight oil.

There is currently little information available about the total amount of reserves recoverable from tight oil because the extraction technology is still in development.

But the IEA estimates annual producing of non-OPEC oil will rise from 52.7 million bpd to 55.4 million bpd in 2016, largely driven by an increase in production of U.S. light tight oil, along with developments in Canadian oil sands and Brazilian pre-salt oil.

COSTS INVOLVED

As with the extraction of shale gas, hydraulic fracturing for oil is an expensive process.

The cost of fracking depends on the length of the horizontal drilling, the number of stages and the composition of the fracking liquid.

It cost $5.6 million to drill an oil well in the North Dakota area according to the Energy Policy Research Foundation Inc. (EPRINC), although some companies have spent up to $10 million per well. The EPRINC found that higher costs were a result of longer horizontal frack wells.

Tight oil in North America would be economically viable at a price of around $50 per barrel according to a PwC report.

CHALLENGES

Tight oil faces challenges similar to those of the shale gas industry as fracturing technology develops and production is scaled up over the next decade.

Environmental concerns over fracking may cast a shadow over the development of tight oil extraction. In the UK, Cuadrilla, a company that focuses on unconventional energy sources including shale exploration, recently admitted fracking was a probable cause of earth tremors in the north of England.

Fracking can cause surface scarring as production on tight formations requires a large number of wells to maximize contact with the reservoir rocks.

Water pollution is another concern. Chemical-laced fracking fluid can seep through rock fissures into water wells, contaminating local supplies.

Given these environmental concerns, tight oil could come up against competition with renewable sources of energy in the race to replace dwindling crude oil supplies, while meeting the clean energy agenda.

(Compiled by Philip Baillie, editing by Jane Baird)