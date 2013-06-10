Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
NEW YORK KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp (KS.N) said on Monday it struck a deal to buy Longview Fibre Paper and Packaging Inc for $1.03 billion in cash, in a move to bulk up its production of containerboard used in making cardboard boxes.
Longview is currently owned by a private equity fund run by Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO). It had $118 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2012 and $42 million of EBITDA in the first quarter of 2013.
KapStone will not take on any of Longview's debt or cash on hand as part of the deal, the company said in its statement. It expects about $10 million of cost savings within the first 18 months of acquiring Longview.
KapStone, which expects the deal to close this summer, said it has committed financing from Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Barclays Plc (BARC.L), and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N).
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.