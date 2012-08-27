JOHANNESBURG World no. 3 platinum producer Lonmin said on Monday there were new reports of violence at its eastern operations in South Africa and only 13 percent of workers had reported for duty in the morning.

Lonmin is racing to resume ore extraction at its Marikana site, with no guarantee striking workers will return this week after the end of a mourning period for comrades killed in a wave of labor unrest. In total 44 people were killed in union violence around Marikana, including 34 shot dead by police.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)