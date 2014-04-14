PARIS L'Oreal (OREP.PA) Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said he expected the French cosmetics giant to return to sales growth in the second quarter after posting a small drop in the first three months of the year.

"We expect growth to get back on a solid basis as early as the next quarter," Agon said during a conference call with analysts on Monday.

