Loretta Lynn waves after performing the song ''Miss being Mrs.'' at the 39th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 26, 2004. REUTERS

Country music singer Loretta Lynn, who grew up poor in Kentucky's coal-mining country before rising to fame, has canceled two performances after being diagnosed with pneumonia, a statement on her website said on Saturday.

"Loretta regretfully must cancel her shows ... for this weekend, due to illness," the statement said of the 76-year-old music icon.

The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky, said on its website the singer had been hospitalized, and that her performance would be rescheduled. A spokesman for Lynn was not immediately available for comment.

"Doctors have diagnosed her as the beginning stages pneumonia, and (she) will continue to need rest. Loretta is doing well and is disappointed but feels confident she will be ready for upcoming November dates," the statement on the singer's web site said.

Lynn had been due to perform on Saturday in Ashland followed by a performance on Sunday in Durham, North Carolina. She has upcoming performances scheduled next month in Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana and North Carolina.

Lynn, who performs hits including "If You're Not Gone Too Long" and "Don't Come Home A Drinkin'", has released 70 albums and charted 16 No. 1 hits in a career spanning five decades.

She has won two Grammys and written several books, including "Coal Miner's Daughter," which was made into a movie that earned Sissy Spacek an Oscar for her performance as the singer.

(Reporting by Cynthia Johnston. Editing by Peter Bohan)