Parents walk their children to the campus of Beethoven Street Elementary School in Los Angeles, California December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn -

LOS ANGELES Public schools in Los Angeles reopened on Wednesday, a day after local officials canceled classes for all 640,000 students in the nation's second-largest school district over a threatened attack with bombs and guns that was later deemed a hoax.

Returning high school students found themselves thrown back into the throes of final exams as the semester ended, with police providing a stepped up presence at campuses to reassure those left jittery by the unprecedented shutdown.

Authorities conducted an extensive search on Tuesday of the Los Angeles Unified School District's more than 1,000 schools, and said that by late in the day the buildings were safe and students could return. The investigation to find the sender of the emailed threat continued on Wednesday.

The email, which authorities said was routed through Germany but likely originated locally, came nearly two weeks after a married couple inspired by Islamic State fatally shot 14 people and wounded 22 others at a county office building 60 miles (100 km) away in San Bernardino.

A similar email was sent to New York City's public schools, though officials dismissed it as a hoax and kept campuses open.

The regular morning bustle was in full display at Venice High School on Wednesday as school buses dropped off students and other children spilled out of parents' cars.

"I feel my daughter is totally safe at school today," said Trish Halfacre, dropping off her 14-year-old. Halfacre said she backed the officials who ordered the closure.

"Better safe than sorry," she said.

COUNSELORS AVAILABLE

Several students outside the Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts, a downtown campus named after the superintendent who made the decision to close all campuses, said they also supported the one-day interruption.

"For all we know, it could have been our school or any other ... that could have been bombed and a lot of kids would have gotten hurt," said 10th grader Kaniah Chapman.

Officials also said they made crisis counselors available for students and distributed materials to teachers intended to help them lead class discussions on the disruption.

Local television station KABC posted what it said was a copy of the email on its website Wednesday.

"Something big is going down," the writer said, according to the posting. "Something very big."

The email indicated that the writer was a high school student who claimed to be "a devout Muslim, and was once against violence, but I have teamed up with a local jihadist cell as it is the only way I'll be able to accomplish my massacre in the correct way."

The writer, who described high school as "absolute hell," said gunpowder had been loaded into pressure cooker bombs hidden at unspecified campuses, along with "nerve agents." Readers were urged to pray to "allah," written with a lower-case "a."

New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton and federal officials who asked not to be identified described the decision in Los Angeles as an over-reaction.

But Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck on Tuesday defended the school district's decision to keep students and staff home out of an abundance of caution.

"It is very easy in hindsight to criticize the decision based on results that the decider could never have known," Beck said.

The United States has experienced a series of attacks at schools in recent years. The deadliest in the past decade occurred in 2007 at Virginia Tech, where a student gunman killed 32 people.

A 20-year-old gunman in 2012 killed 20 young children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

(Additional reporting by Dana Feldman, Victoria Cavaliere and Saif Tawfeeq in Los Angeles, Joe Kolb in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Scott Malone in Boston and Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento; Editing by Dan Grebler and Ken Wills)