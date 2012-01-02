Firefighters battle a carport fire set by an arsonist who set 12 new fires early Monday morning, in North Hollywood, California January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Los Angeles city fire arson units look over the van where a person of interest was pulled over and detained in an area in which 3 fires occurred, in West Hollywood, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Los Angeles county sheriff's department detain a man they described as a 'person of interest', in West Hollywood, January 2, 2012. The man was being questioned in connection with as many as 55 arson fires, most started in cars, in a spree that began on Thursday, Los Angeles Fire Department said on Monday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A video distributed by the LAPD taken from a security camera showing a white male in his late twenties to early thirties, dressed in black, that police would like to question as they investigate an unusual spate of arson attacks. REUTERS/LAPD

LOS ANGELES Police arrested a man on Monday in connection with a wave of 53 arson fires targeting cars and structures, which caused more than $2 million in damages and left nerves in the second-largest U.S. city badly frayed.

Police declined to identify the man but said he was taken into custody in Hollywood early Monday morning after a sheriff's deputy spotted him driving a van similar to one being sought in connection with the fires.

Los Angeles City Fire Department Captain Jamie Moore said at a press briefing the suspect resembled a "person of interest" caught on surveillance videotape near several of the arsons.

That person was described by police as a male with a light complexion wearing dark clothing and a ponytail.

Authorities declined to discuss the arrest in further detail but said they would release more information at a late-afternoon press conference.

The man was taken into custody after a series of fires broke out in cars and structures in Hollywood and surrounding areas.

Most of the fires were thought to have been started by the same arsonist in cars and some spread to carports and homes.

"Our task force is continuing. We are continuing to work around the clock," Los Angeles Police Commander Andrew Smith said. "We are not stopping. We are going to continue through the night."

He asked that residents keep a sharp eye out for suspicious activity and "remain vigilant" despite the arrest.

One firefighter was treated for injuries suffered at the site of a blaze over the weekend and another person suffered smoke inhalation on New Year's Eve.

One of the fires damaged a house in the Hollywood Hills where late rocker Jim Morrison was inspired to write the 1968 song "Love Street" about his girlfriend.

(Additional reporting by Barbara Goldberg and Mary Slosson; Editing by Greg McCune and Todd Eastham)