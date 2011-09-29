LONDON Spain's decision to pull its state lottery flotation deprives the banks involved of a rare pay day and the kudos of a high-profile success story but its unique attractions meant the Loterias offer was never going to inspire an otherwise becalmed market for new share offers.

Until Madrid's surprise announcement on Wednesday, Loterias had been a glimmer of hope in Europe's beleaguered market for initial public offerings, attracting otherwise jaded investors with its strong, defensive profits and high, monthly dividend payments.

But despite its high profile nature, bankers said completing Spain's largest ever flotation -- set to raise 6-9 billion euros ($8.1-$12.2 billion) -- would not have revived the broader IPO market, which has seen more than 30 planned flotations postponed this year.

"If this had priced it wouldn't have opened up the IPO market," said one equity capital markets banker.

"It was a unique deal .. so I don't think there is much read across other than clearly the IPO market is very fragile, regardless of what asset you want to float, and investors are very, very price sensitive."

With stock markets choppy and valuations depressed, most companies contemplating a listing by the end of the year had already made the decision to hold off until 2012, bankers said, regardless of the fate of Loterias.

Other multi-billion euro offerings such as German chemicals maker Evonik, and Siemen's (SIEGn.DE) lighting unit Osram, were being more closely watched as a gauge of investor sentiment -- and both those bellwether deals had already canceled.

For the 22 banks involved, it is another setback for already hard hit budgets. "It is very frustrating," said one banker. "A deal could have got done."

BBVA (BBVA.MC), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JP Morgan (JPM.N), Santander (SAN.MC) and UBS UBSN.VX were global co-ordinators on the offering, while Citi (C.N), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) were joint bookrunners. Another 13 were involved in more junior roles.

Although these banks were due to share a much smaller than average fee, less than one percent of the total raised, the large size of the deal and the lack of other fundraising activity meant the fee pot was not money to be sniffed at.

With seven of the bookrunners among the top eight banks in Europe for equity fundraising, it had also been viewed as a key opportunity to bolster prestigious league table positions.

For the Spanish banks, who would have seen the biggest boost to their league table position, there may have been some quiet relief in the decision to cancel a sale which threatened to attract money from investors' deposit accounts.

For that reason the banks had seen Loterias as a direct rival to their need to bolster capital, said one fund manager.

($1=0.735 euros)

(Editing by Greg Mahlich)