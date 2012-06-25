Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
MILAN Lottomatica LTO.MI has signed a deal with U.S. group Western Union (WU.N), the world's largest payment transfer company, to allow customers to make international payments from the Italian gaming company's betting terminals.
The deal means the 30,000 Lotto stores across Italy can now make payments through the Western Union money transfer system to 500,000 locations in 200 countries, Lottomatica said on Monday.
Lottomatica shares were down 2.2 percent at 1100 GMT, with the broader market .FTMIB down 2.7 percent.
New York-listed Western Union is a world leader in international payment systems, which made 226 million transactions worldwide in 2011 of a total of $86 billion in capital as well as 425 million commercial payments. (Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Dan Lalor)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.