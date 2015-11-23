NEW ORLEANS A man suspected in the shooting of a Tulane University medical student that was recorded on video was captured on Monday after a manhunt, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said.

Euric Cain, 21, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and second-degree kidnapping and armed robbery after police said he shot a student who intervened when he saw the suspect dragging a woman to his sports utility vehicle early on Friday.

Peter Gold, 25, a fourth-year medical student at Tulane, remained hospitalized in a "guarded condition" on Monday, according to his family, meaning that the outcome is still uncertain. The woman was released after being treated for minor injuries, police said.

"Police worked around the clock and now he will likely spend the rest of his life in jail, as he should," Landrieu said. "But his life will be lost, and Dr. Gold's life will be changed forever, and the city will be scarred.”

After Gold tried to help the woman, Cain demanded money from him. When Gold said he did not have any, Cain grew angry and shot him in the stomach, according to a police statement.

As Gold lay on the ground after the first shot, the suspect could be seen in the surveillance camera video attempting to fire a second round. When the gun jammed, Cain grabbed the woman's purse and fled in the SUV, police said.

Police were able to locate Cain after they identified the vehicle he used in the shooting, said New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison. Cain's 17-year-old girlfriend is facing charges as an accessory to the crime, police said.

Gold is a fourth-year medical student at the university and "a very active member of the Tulane community," said Tulane University President Mike Fitts in a statement.

"I am shocked and saddened by this horrific event," Fitts said. "He is an outstanding student who represents the best of Tulane in every possible way."

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins and Kathy Finn; Editing by Bill Rigby and Andrew Hay)