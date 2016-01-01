Five young men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting at a Year's Eve party in New Orleans, police and media reports said.

At least one gunman emerged from a vehicle that drove up to a home in New Orleans' Central City district late on Thursday and opened fire on a crowd outside, the Times-Picayune newspaper reported.

Five men, ages 15 to 22, were hit, the newspaper said.

Police said in a statement that they were taken to hospitals in private vehicles. Three were listed in stable condition and one was in critical condition.

Police gave no motive for the shooting and are investigating.

