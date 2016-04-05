Democratic Louisiana Gubernatorial candidate John Bel Edwards prays at a gathering of supporters after defeating Republican U.S. Senator David Vitter in a runoff election in New Orleans in this November 21, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Lee Celano/Files

Fitch downgraded the state of Louisiana debt on Tuesday, citing persistent fiscal troubles that have been compounded by the global drop in oil prices.

Louisiana's general obligation debt was downgraded to AA- from AA. Both ratings are investment grade. In February, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the state to Aa3.

Fitch reported that Louisiana has relied on "one-time measures for immediate gap-closing, which along with overly optimistic revenue projections," has left the state in need of "successive years of mid-year budget corrections."

Earlier this year, Louisiana's state legislature worked to close a $940 million gap in this fiscal year's budget ending in June. Fitch noted that many of the state's fixes to fill this year's gap end in "fiscal 2018 and almost half of the solutions are one-time in nature."

The state must also still fix a $750 million budget gap in next year's budget, starting in July, which is down from $2 billion identified earlier this year.

Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards, who took office in January, has blamed his predecessor, Republican former Governor Bobby Jindal, and the state's Republican-led legislature for boosting corporate incentives while refusing to grapple with the state's structural budget issues.

“This news further illustrates the severe budget crisis Gov. Jindal’s administration left us," Edwards said in a statement on Tuesday, following Fitch's downgrade. "Unfortunately, some members of the legislature refused to work with me to stabilize our budget."

(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Alan Crosby and James Dalgleish)