Joseph Allen is pictured in this undated booking photo provided by the New Orleans Police Department. REUTERS/New Orleans Police Department/Handout via Reuters

A 32-year-old man has been named as a suspect in a shooting at a New Orleans park this week that wounded 17 people, including a 10-year-old boy, police said on Friday.

The first identification of a suspect in the shooting between at least two groups of people came four days after New Orleans police said the shooting appeared to be gang-related.

The incident unfolded on Sunday evening at the Bunny Friend Playground in the city's Upper 9th Ward where, according to police, hundreds of people had gathered for an unauthorized block party and the filming of an impromptu music video.

The suspect sought by police has been identified as Joseph "Moe" Allen, 32, New Orleans police said in a statement.

Authorities plan to charge Allen with 17 counts of attempted first degree murder, and he is believed to be one of several suspects involved in the shoot-out, the statement said.

"We are working quickly and aggressively to track down everyone involved in this senseless shooting," New Orleans police Superintendent Michael Harrison said in a statement. "This is just the beginning, and we will not rest until we take every suspect involved off of our streets."

Authorities have said one of the victims wounded in the shooting is 10 years old, and that most of those injured are young.

Harrison said a number of victims were in good to fair condition on Friday, and one or two people had critical but not life-threatening wounds, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Kim Coghill)