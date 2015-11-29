Joseph Allen is pictured in this undated booking photo provided by the New Orleans Police Department. REUTERS/New Orleans Police Department/Handout via Reuters

A suspect in a shooting at a New Orleans park last Sunday that wounded 17 people is in police custody, authorities said on Saturday.

The suspect, Joseph "Moe" Allen, 32, has declined to give detectives a statement, the New Orleans Police Department said in a Twitter post.

Police on Friday named Allen a suspect in the shooting at the Bunny Friend Playground. Police have said gunfire erupted on Sunday between two groups when hundreds of people gathered at an unauthorized block party and for the filming of an impromptu music video.

Police have said the shooting appeared to be gang-related. One of the victims is 10 years old and most of those injured were young, they said.

Authorities plan to charge Allen with 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police said on Friday he is believed to be one of several suspects involved in the shoot-out.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)