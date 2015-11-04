NEW ORLEANS A 6-year-old Louisiana boy was killed and his father critically wounded when local police chased and shot at their vehicle, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Avoyelles Parish coroner identified the two as Chris Few and his son Jeremy Mardis, according to local media reports. The coroner could not immediately be reached to confirm the names.

Few was at Rapides Regional Medical Center hospital on Wednesday in nearby Alexandria, Louisiana.The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the central Louisiana community of Marksville.

Marshals from the city tried to serve an arrest warrant on Few, who was driving the vehicle with his son inside, when he fled in the car, said Chief Deputy Steve Martel of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation showed the marshals chased the vehicle and fired at it when the pursuit ended, said Trooper Scott Moreau of the Louisiana State Police.

Martel said the car chase ended in a volley of gunfire, but he could not say how many shots were fired or why the officers opened fire.

