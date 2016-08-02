Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are responding to a crude oil spill near Main Pass, Louisiana, the agency said in a release.
A maximum estimate of 4,200 gallons of crude oil has been discharged from a well owned by Texas Petroleum Investment Company, the statement added.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.