Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N), the No. 2 U.S. home improvement chain, reported disappointing quarterly results and tempered its full-year forecast as fewer of its do-it-yourself customers remodeled homes due to an unseasonably hot fall season.

The company's results were in sharp contrast to market leader Home Depot Inc (HD.N), whose focus on professional contractors helped it report better-than-expected sales and profit amid a strong housing market.

Lowe's shares fell as much as 5.6 percent on Wednesday, while Home Depot's shares were up 0.5 percent.

"Weather was a problem in the first part of the quarter," Lowe's Chief Executive Robert Niblock told Reuters. "There was a lot of extreme heat across the country."

U.S. home improvement retailers have generally been benefiting from higher wage growth and increased home remodeling by homeowners seeking better list prices amid tightening for-sale inventories.

But Lowe's focus on the do-it-yourself customer - a strategy that had helped it outperform Home Depot in a stronger economy - has been curbing the company's growth.

"When you look at the store base, Lowe's tends to be in some small and mid-size markets and there's been more of a lag in terms of economic recovery in a lot of those markets," Edward Jones analyst Robin Diedrich said.

"Home Depot has more of its stores in larger areas, larger suburbs and larger cities where there has been a better recovery overall. (The company) has a higher percentage of their business attracting professional customers ... right now the pro customer has been stronger."

Lowe's said on Wednesday that sales at its U.S. stores open for at least a year rose 2.6 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 28 as traffic slowed more than it anticipated in August and September.

Home Depot reported same-store sales growth of 5.9 percent for the period.

BIG TICKET

Lowe's big-ticket purchases, or transactions over $500, rose 4.3 percent in the quarter, helped by appliances and outdoor products, the company said.

Home Depot said transactions over $900, indicative of big-ticket purchases at its stores, rose 11.1 percent in the quarter.

Big-ticket purchases are mostly driven by professional customers, a section that accounts for about 40 percent of Home Depot's business.

Lowe's has been trying to win more professional customers, who now account for nearly a third of its overall business, Niblock said.

"We've been focused on getting the right brands, getting the depth of inventory, making sure we've the right resources in the market to be able to call on larger pro customers," he said.

Lowe's net sales rose 9.6 percent to $15.74 billion in the latest quarter, missing analysts average estimate of $15.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $379 million from $736 million due to non-cash pretax charges of $462 million.

Excluding items, the company's profit of 88 cents per share was 8 cents short of analysts' estimates.

Lowe's also cut its full-year earnings forecast to $3.52 per share from $4.06. It tempered it sales growth forecast to 9-10 percent from a previous view of 10 percent growth.

Home Depot had raised its full-year profit forecast and maintained its sales forecast.

Lowe's shares were down 3.7 percent at $66.52 in afternoon trading. Their 9 percent drop this year through Tuesday is steeper than the 6 percent decline in Home Depot's shares.

