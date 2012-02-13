Lender Processing Services LPS.N posted a quarterly loss on one-time charges and forecast first-quarter earnings below Wall Street expectations, sending its shares down about 4 percent in after-market trade.

The mortgage servicing provider, which has been sued by the state of Nevada for allegedly engaging in deceptive practices against consumers, expects to earn 50-55 cents a share in the current quarter on revenue of between $470 million and $490 million.

Analysts, on an average, are expecting the company to earn 60 cents a share, before items, on revenue of $526 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth-quarter, the company reported a net loss of $21.2 million, or 25 cents a share.

The company took a pretax charge of $131.7 million, or 94 cents per diluted share in the quarter, of which 63 cents were related to estimated legal and regulatory contingencies.

Excluding charges, LPS posted a profit of 72 cents a share.

Revenue fell 13.6 percent from prior year quarter to $533.8 million.

Analysts were looking for a profit of 58 cents a share on revenue of $517.7 million.

Shares of the company, which touched a low of $12.92 in October, were trading at $19.01 in trading after the bell. They closed at $19.55 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

