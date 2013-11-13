Chief Executive of the London Stock Exchange Xavier Rolet speaks at the annual CBI conference in central London, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

FRANKFURT There may only be four or five major stock exchange operators worldwide in the future, with just a couple based in Europe, the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) has told a German newspaper.

"I hope that Britain will be home to one such global player," Xavier Rolet told Handelsblatt newspaper in an advance copy of an interview to be published on Thursday.

Rolet said the need to cut costs and the challenge of dealing with increasing regulation were factors driving the need for consolidation in the sector.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)