Dan Loeb: Trump will make hedge funds great again
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
BERLIN London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) are examining the consequences of the British vote to leave the European Union on their planned merger together with regulators, a spokeswoman for Germany's finance ministry said on Tuesday.
"It is the job of the regulatory authorities to form an opinion here," the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference when asked about the impact of the Brexit vote.
"In addition, the companies themselves will be thinking about the consequences of the result of the referendum," she said, adding that the ministry would await any outcome.
Earlier, the head of German financial market regulator Bafin came out against London as the headquarters for a merged group combining London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a U.S. plant for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter said, the latest global firm to consider a response to criticism about imports from new U.S. President Donald Trump.