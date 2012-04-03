LONDON London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) boss Xavier Rolet passed a crucial test of his leadership on Tuesday when his shareholders back the takeover of clearing house LCH.Clearnet, his first major deal.

LSE and LCH.Clearnet shareholders voted overwhelmingly to ratify Rolet's plan to take up to 60 percent of the clearing operator with an offer of 20 euros per share, which values LCH.Clearnet at 813 million euros ($1.1 billion).

Over 99.9 percent of LSE shareholders backed the LCH deal at an Extraordinary General Meeting on Tuesday while 94.3 percent of LCH shareholders gave their approval at a separate EGM.

The support leaves the deal needing only regulatory and competition authority clearance before it can be completed, something the partners plan to do in the fourth quarter of this year.

The deal is seen as crucial for Rolet after his attempt to scoop up Canadian exchange TMX (X.TO) fell through last year after TMX shareholders opposed the deal.

LCH is also vital for the LSE as the Anglo-French clearing house will boost its clearing revenue overnight and position the LSE to profit from regulatory changes in the fast-growing market for over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives.

"The deal is important strategically because it gives the LSE scope to compete in listed derivatives as well as exposure to the potentially fast-growing market for clearing OTC derivatives," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.

Clearing houses work to cut the risk of trading on exchanges by guaranteeing each side of the transaction, minimizing losses for members if a counterparty goes bust.

Regulatory authorities in the United States and Europe are keen to introduce as soon as next year rules to force vast swathes of the $700 trillion over-the-counter markets to use clearing, a potentially massive boost for the sector.

LCH.Clearnet's Swapclear is the market-leading service for clearing interest rate swaps, the largest OTC market, and is seen by analysts as a prized asset given the regulatory changes underway.

"LCH is perfectly positioned to profit from the regulatory move to force OTC derivatives through central clearing," said Peter Lenardos, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

Rolet will be relieved the deal is going through after it was thrown into serious doubt when the planned mega-merger between NYSE Euronext NYX.N and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) was blocked by European anti-trust authorities.

NYSE Euronext, which is the largest shareholder and customer of LCH, was seen as a rival bidder for the clearing house and could have scuppered the LSE's move or sparked a bidding war, but Rolet stuck to his guns and a rival bid never emerged.

