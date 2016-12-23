The plaque of the Deutsche Boerse AG is pictured at the entrance of the Frankfurt stock exchange February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski/File Photo

FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) denied a newspaper report on Friday that said it was prepared to offer the German state of Hesse a "golden share" in exchange for approving its planned merger with London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L).

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung had said that Deutsche Boerse was considering giving Hesse a "golden share" that would enable it to block future strategic decisions.

"Deutsche Boerse is currently answering extensive catalogs of questions for the Hesse Economy Ministry and is laying out in talks the content and processes of the planned merger," a spokeswoman for Deutsche Boerse said.

"Veto rights were not and are not part of these talks. The same goes for other concessions," she added.

Deutsche Boerse has had to lobby hard for the $30 billion merger deal agreed in March amid opposition from Hesse lawmakers and regional industry bosses against plans to set up the joint holding company in London, even after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)