BERLIN The German government would welcome efforts aimed at a merger of Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) if they led to a strengthening of Frankfurt as a financial center, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

"The shape of the European stock exchange market is important for Deutsche Boerse and if their efforts would lead to a strengthening of Frankfurt as a financial hub, the German government would welcome it," Seibert told reporters.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Writing by Madeline Chambers)