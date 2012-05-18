Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
LONDON The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L) has reported profits up nearly a third, driven by the inclusion of its newly acquired index business and its clearing unit.
The LSE said on Friday profit was up 30 percent to 442 million pounds ($699 million) while revenue rose 10 percent to 680 million pounds for the full year to the end of March.
The performance was linked to the LSE's inclusion of the FTSE International business, acquired late last year, and revenue growth in its Italian clearing house, which was up 147 percent from deposits to Italian banks.
"We are well placed and remain firmly focused in our pursuit of driving long-term shareholder value," said Chris Gibson-Smith, chairman of the LSE.
($1=0.6324 British pounds)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.