LSI Corp reported lower-than-expected revenue for the third quarter as demand for its storage chips fell, sending its shares down about 5 percent in extended trading.

Revenue dropped about 3 percent to $607 million, missing the average market estimate of $611.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income slid to $36.5 million, or 6 cents per share, from $40 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an ajusted basis, the company earned 17 cents per share.

LSI's chips are used in storage devices such as hard disks and flash drives.

