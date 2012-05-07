Oilfield services company Lufkin Industries Inc LUFK.O posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on higher costs and forecast weak second-quarter earnings as it expects acquisition-related charges.

The company, which sells and services oilfield pumping units and power transmission products, said it expects to earn 80 cents to 90 cents per share on revenue of $300 million in the second quarter.

It expects to record a charge in the quarter of 16 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting it to earn 95 cents per share on revenue of $316 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the first quarter, Lufkin reported a profit of $10.9 million, or 34 cents per share, compared with $12.4 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 56 cents a share.

Revenue rose 44 percent to $279.5 million.

Analysts on average expected the Texas-based company to report a profit of 59 cents a share, on revenue of $276.1 million.

Costs rose 35 percent in the quarter as the company moved equipment to oil-rich basins to benefit from the industry-wide shift.

Lufkin also adjusted its full-year forecast to account for charges related to its $127 million acquisition of UK-based Zenith Oilfield Technology Ltd.

Shares of Lufkin closed at $72.30 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

