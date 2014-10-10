BERLIN Lufthansa Cargo (LHAG.DE), the air freight arm of Germany's largest airline, is cautiously optimistic for the fourth quarter and expects a seasonal upturn in demand during the Christmas period, its chief executive said on Friday.

"Lufthansa Cargo remains on track despite a challenging market environment," Peter Gerber said in a statement.

His comments came as the Lufthansa Group released traffic figures for September, showing a 3.2 percent drop in freight volumes.

Lufthansa Cargo is expecting to increase operating profit slightly this year in comparison with the 77 million euros ($97 million) it reported for 2013.

