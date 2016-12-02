People line up behind a barrier tape of Lufthansa's budget airlines Eurowings during a 24-hour strike over pay and working conditions at Cologne-Bonn airport, Germany October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT German airline Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) budget carrier Eurowings has reached an agreement over pay with cabin crew staff, trade union Verdi said on Friday, staving off further strikes.

Eurowings last week had to cancel more than 60 flights due to a strike by cabin crew at Duessseldorf and Hamburg airports. [nL8N1DN152]

Flight attendants are getting a retroactive pay increase of 2.5 percent from Oct. 1, followed by another raise of 2.5 percent on Oct. 1 next year and a 1.25 percent raise in October 2018 with a total duration of the deal until end-March 2019, the union said in a statement on Friday.

Parent Lufthansa remains at loggerheads over pay with its pilots, who could resume more strike action soon because the pilots want more information from the company on any new offer before talks resume. [nL8N1DW5G9]

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger. Editing by Jane Merriman)