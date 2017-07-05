FRANKFURT An agreement signed by Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and Frankfurt airport operator Fraport (FRAG.DE) on Wednesday will lower the German flagship carrier's costs by a low double-digit million euro amount, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Spokespeople for Lufthansa and Fraport declined to comment.

Lufthansa has been discussing costs at Frankfurt airport since the airport operator last year signed a deal with Ryanair (RYA.I) that gives the Irish low cost carrier discounts on fees for new routes started in 2017, which Lufthansa said disadvantaged it.

