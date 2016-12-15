Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
BERLIN Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is eyeing a decision next year on a long-haul plane order for newly acquired Brussels Airlines, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"We of course will continue to harmonize the fleet, using the A320 for short-range. And a decision needs to be taken on future of long-range fleet next year," Carsten Spohr told journalists.
He added there were no plans for staff layoffs as part of the deal, and that cost benefits would instead come from using the size of the Lufthansa group to push ticket sales and jointly purchase planes, fuel and insurance.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.