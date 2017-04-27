Warburg Pincus to buy 43 percent in India's Tata Tech for $360 million
MUMBAI An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
BERLIN Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it was not interested in buying Italian rival Alitalia, whose future is unclear after workers this week ruled out a rescue plan.
"I have no comment on Alitalia... But we are not there to buy Alitalia," Lufthansa Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson said on a call with analysts and media after the carrier reported first-quarter results on Thursday.
Italian media has repeatedly speculated that Lufthansa could take over Alitalia.
Budget rival Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL) also said on Thursday it was not interested in buying any Alitalia assets.
However, the CEO of Malaysia Airlines told Reuters on Wednesday he would be interested in leasing planes from Alitalia if it was wound up.
TORONTO Freeport-McMoRan Inc , the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.
Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.