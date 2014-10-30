The logo of German air carrier Lufthansa is seen at Fraport airport in Frankfurt, in this file picture taken May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Files

BERLIN Lufthansa said talks to make SunExpress, its joint venture with Turkish Airlines, a partner in its new low-cost long-haul Wings concept were progressing well.

"The negotiations are progressing. If we do choose to do it with a partner then SunExpress is the likely partner," Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told analysts and journalists after the group reported third quarter results.

Lufthansa will in December present a concept for a new low-cost brand under the 'Wings' umbrella for long-haul flights to its supervisory board for approval. The brand could start operations from Germany - with Cologne and Munich among airports being considered - at the end of 2015 using seven A330 planes.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)