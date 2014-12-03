FRANKFURT Lufthansa's supervisory board on Wednesday approved plans for a foray into low-cost long-haul flights, a sector of the market where others have so far had little success.

Lufthansa plans to start small, operating three used A330 planes to fly to tourist destinations in Southern Africa, the Indian Ocean and in the U.S. state of Florida and will gradually expand to seven aircraft over the next few years.

The airline will work with SunExpress, its joint venture with Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS).

Lufthansa, which traditionally serves business customers, says the leisure market is growing faster than the corporate travel market and it is therefore expanding low-cost operations to take advantage of this growth.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Tom Miles)