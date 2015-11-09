FRANKFURT Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said 136 flights would be canceled due to a cabin crew strike on Tuesday, after a union rejected the airline's latest attempt to end the walkout.

The strike is part of a week-long walkout organized by cabin crew union UFO and will affect long-haul flights at Frankfurt and Munich airports, and all flights at Duesseldorf on Tuesday.

On Monday, more than 110,000 passengers were affected by the strike over early retirement benefits and pensions that grounded nearly 1,000 flights.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by David Evans)