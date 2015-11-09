Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
FRANKFURT Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said 136 flights would be canceled due to a cabin crew strike on Tuesday, after a union rejected the airline's latest attempt to end the walkout.
The strike is part of a week-long walkout organized by cabin crew union UFO and will affect long-haul flights at Frankfurt and Munich airports, and all flights at Duesseldorf on Tuesday.
On Monday, more than 110,000 passengers were affected by the strike over early retirement benefits and pensions that grounded nearly 1,000 flights.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by David Evans)
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.
NEW YORK Vivendi SA said it agreed to pay $26.4 million to end nearly 15 years of U.S. litigation accusing the French media company of misleading shareholders about its finances in connection with a $46 billion three-way merger.