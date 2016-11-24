Boeing sets cash flow record, lifts 2017 forecast for jet output
Boeing Co said on Wednesday it expects to deliver between 760 and 765 commercial aircraft in 2017, topping 748 deliveries in 2016.
BERLIN Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) pilots in Germany said on Thursday they will extend strike action that started on Wednesday until Saturday, affecting all long-haul flights from Germany.
Comments made by Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr earlier on Thursday that a pay increase for pilots would threaten the airline's existence amount to a "completely exaggerated dramatization," union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
MUMBAI Apple Inc said on Wednesday it appreciates the open and constructive dialogue that it held with Indian officials, around the expansion of its local operations in the country.
Safety standards for lithium-ion batteries need to be modernized following a massive recall of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd phones after faulty batteries caused fires, a U.S. government agency said on Tuesday.