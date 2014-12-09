Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) reported a 2.4 percent rise in sales at its passenger business for November but said that its unit Austrian Airlines was being hit by the crisis in Russia and Ukraine.
Lufthansa said Austrian Airlines reported a drop in sales of 5.9 percent due to weak demand in Ukraine, Russia and eastern Europe. In October, Austrian had reported sales up 1.1 percent.
The German airline group said that, overall, pricing remained negative.
Lufthansa also reported load factor, a measure of how full its planes are, up 0.1 percentage points to 76 percent in November.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.