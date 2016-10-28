Stocks bask in afterglow of Dow breaking past 20,000
LONDON World stock markets climbed strongly on Thursday, with investors basking in the afterglow of a break past 20,000 points for Wall Street’s record high Dow Jones index.
BERLIN German cabin crew union UFO has offered new talks to management at Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) Eurowings and Germanwings, a day after a 24-hour strike forced the budget carriers to cancel hundreds of flights, the union said.
"We are giving the parties the opportunity to avert further strikes next week," UFO board member Nicoley Baublies told Reuters on Friday.
Lufthansa cabin crew and pilots have embarked on a series of strikes over the last few years as the airline battles to reduce costs in order to compete with low-cost rivals and long-haul carriers with leaner cost bases.
This week's strike was called after talks on new contracts collapsed between UFO and Eurowings, a regional carrier that Lufthansa is using as a basis to expand its budget offering.
Increasing pressure on the group, the union also called a strike for staff at Germanwings, which is being merged with Eurowings. It cited a lack of agreement on part-time contracts, which Eurowings described as absurd.
UFO has threatened that it would call for two more days of strikes next week if management did not change its stance.
Eurowings, which put forward a new offer last week that includes an average pay increase of around 7 percent, has said it was prepared to resume talks at any time.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
LONDON British retail sales fell unexpectedly in January, dragged down by the biggest decline in groceries sales since 2004, an industry survey showed on Thursday.