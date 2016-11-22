FILE PHOTO - Planes of the Lufthansa airline stand on the tarmac in Frankfurt airport, Germany, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT Germany's pilot union said it planned another 24-hour walkout at Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) on Thursday, after strikes announced for Wednesday led to the cancellation of roughly a third of all flights of the German airline.

The union in a statement said all of Lufthansa's short and long-haul flights out of Germany will be affected by the continued industrial action, planned to run until 2259 GMT on Thursday.

The strike is the 14th to hit the airline in its long-running pay dispute with the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union.

Lufthansa said Wednesday's strike has resulted in the cancellation of 876 of roughly 3,000 flights, affecting about 100,000 passengers and the airline's chief executive said walkouts would cost the airline high single-digit million euro amounts each day.

The union announced the latest strikes following a German court's rejection of an injunction Lufthansa had asked for to halt strikes last-minute on Tuesday night.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Sandra Maler)