JERUSALEM China's Fosun (0656.HK) is in talks to buy Israeli medical laser device maker Lumenis LMNS.O for nearly $500 million, financial newspaper Calcalist reported on Tuesday.

Fosun (0656.HK) has made initial contact with Nasdaq-listed Lumenis and the Israeli business would accept an offer of $480 million, 26 percent above its market value of $380 million, the newspaper said without identifying its sources.

A Fosun spokeswoman in Beijing and Lumenis Corporate Marketing Director Sigal Deutsch both said that their respective companies do not comment on market rumours.

The newspaper noted that if the deal goes through, Fosun would look to merge Lumenis with Alma Lasers (ALMA.O), acquired by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (600196.SS) in 2013.

(Writing by Ori Lewis; Additional reporting by Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Steven Scheer and David Goodman)